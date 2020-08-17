The Democratic Party national convention opens tonight.

It is a critical week for the party to galvanise support in key Midwestern states like Wisconsin.

Nationally, Democrats are ahead in the polls by as much as 10 points.

Trump won in 2016 in Wisconsin by a razor-thin margin and his support is still resilient.

We spoke to Harley-Davidson bikers about their views of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Harleys are Wisconsin's most famous brand - a symbol of freedom for some Americans of a certain age.

Almost all of them are still vowing to stick with Donald Trump and they still see Democrats as threatening their values.

So if Biden is to make in-roads with white voters, he has work to do.

We also spoke to Darryl Farmer, who leads the Black Panther chapter in Milwaukee.

He is a veteran black activist who says that Democrats and Republicans are both failing to produce radical solutions to address racial injustice.

He believes that Biden will win, but says that the battle then begins to persuade the Democrats to embrace economic and racial equality.

As we speak to people across the spectrum here in Wisconsin, there is notably little enthusiasm for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Instead, it is clear that 2020 will be a referendum on Donald Trump.

As the Democratic Convention gets underway, irrespective of the polls, the party must still mobilise their coalition of voters if they can be confident of winning the White House.