A UN-backed tribunal has found a member of the Hezbollah militant group guilty of involvement in the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik Hariri.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon said Salim Ayyash was guilty beyond reasonable doubt of involvement in the suicide lorry bombing that killed Mr Hariri and 21 others.

The huge blast outside a seaside hotel in Beirut on February 14, 2005, injured a further 226 people.

Judges said there was no evidence the leadership of the Hezbollah militant group and Syria were involved in the assassination.

Three Hezbollah members were acquitted of involvement.

The Iran-backed militia and political party was not formally charged and denied any involvement.

The four accused - Salim Ayyash, Assad Sabra, Hassan Oneissi, and Hassan Habib Merhi - were tried in absentia as Hezbollah has refused to disclose their whereabouts.

Ayyash used a mobile phone identified by prosecutors as critical in the attack, a judge said.

Presiding Judge David Re said the evidence was largely based on mobile phone network data. The suspects were accused of tracking Hariri's movements in the months leading up to the attack, and the phones going "dark" after the blast.

The court found the 2005 killing was politically motivated in an "act of terrorism designed to cause fear in the Lebanese population".

The event plunged Lebanon into what was then its worst crisis since the 1975-90 civil war, setting the stage for years of confrontation between rival political factions.

Syrian forces, which had been based in Lebanon for more than 40 years, were forced to withdraw from the country. Many Lebanese blamed Damascas for the killing.

The government of Bashar al-Assad has, however, denied any involvement.

The tribunal exonerated both the leadership of Hezbollah and Syria citing a lack of evidence.

Hezbollah has described the tribunal as a conspiracy against the movement. Its leader Hassan Nasrallah has insisted on the innocence of the suspects.