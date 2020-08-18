Leicester's local lockdown is to be partially relaxed from Wednesday, with nail bars, outdoor pools and beauty salons all set to reopen.

The UK's former coronavirus hotspot has seen its infection levels decrease since a lockdown was imposed there, but current rules against gatherings in private homes and gardens will remain in place.

Along with the rule changes, guidance for music venues and theatres to stay closed will be dropped.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the government will "continue to monitor the situation" and "keep all restrictions and easements under consideration".

The changes will come into force at 00.01 on Wednesday, August 19.

What can reopen in Leicester:

outdoor pools

nail bars and salons

tanning booths and salons

spas and beauty salons

massage parlours

tattoo parlours

body and skin piercing services

The changes bring Leicester in line with the national easements introduced on July 11 and 13, but leaves it behind the further lifting of restrictions which were implemented on August 15.

People are still banned from visiting someone else’s home or garden even if they live outside of the affected area.

And meetings inside a private home or garden between people who do not live together are still banned, except if a support bubble has been formed.

Shielding will also remain in place but with some changes.

People shielding in Leicester may now meet in a group of up to six people outdoors, including people from different households, while maintaining strict social distancing.

Shielders living in single adult households can now join a support bubble with one other household.

Health Secretary Hancock said current restrictions on gatherings "must remain in place to further bring down the rate of infection".

“We must remain vigilant, and I urge everyone in Leicester to continue to follow the rules - wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing, get yourself a free test as soon as you get any symptoms, and isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to," he added.