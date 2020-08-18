Days of thunderstorms are set to be replaced by rain and strong winds in parts of the UK.

The shift is set to come over the next week with warm and tropical air pushing in from the south containing the remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle.

Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said that by Wednesday “it is set to get unusually windy for the time of year”.

The Met Office said: “Low pressure systems will continue to dominate the weather this week so further rain is coming, but we will also see things turning windier and eventually we will lose the humid air and it will turn fresher.”

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for heavy rain through the centre of Scotland and into the borders region on Tuesday from 1pm to 9pm.

Some places could experience bursts of 20-25mm of rainfall in an hour or up to 50mm in a few hours, according to Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst.

The showers, which could lead to properties being flooded, road closures and transport delays, are set to ease by Tuesday evening.

The Environment Agency has issued a number of flood alerts for parts of the Midlands around Birmingham.

Mr Dewhurst said: “England and Wales continue to have sunshine and showers, some of the showers could be heavy with thunder, but overall the showers will probably be less frequent compared to the last few days and not quite as intense.”

Parts of Northern Ireland and Scotland are likely to record heavier showers. In Scotland, these showers were likely to “merge into spells of heavy rain,” Mr Dewhurst said.

Tuesday’s top temperatures – most likely to be in the London area – are set to be around 25C.

England and Wales bore the brunt of the thunderstorms on Monday after flash flooding caused disruption to parts of southern England.

Mr Dewhurst described Monday’s thunderstorms as “heavy and torrential in places”, particularly across parts of the Midlands, East Anglia, south west England and parts of Wales.

The top temperature recorded on Monday was 25.1 C at Heathrow.

Many places had high rainfall totals on Monday including the 48mm recorded in Anglesey, Wales, the 43mm at High Beach, Essex, and 39mm in Wellesbourne, Warwickshire, while 27mm fell in Hawkridge, Somerset.

Mr Dewhurst said: “The highest rainfall totals were in quite widespread places and a lot of these totals fell in the space of an hour of two, so they had heavy downbursts in not very long periods of time.”