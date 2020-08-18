Baroness Dido Harding - the Tory peer in charge of the government's struggling test and trace system - is to run a new health agency which will replace Public Health England.Public Health England - the agency currently in charge of protecting the nation's health - is being axed following its response to the coronavirus crisis and replaced with a new government body, Matt Hancock has announced.

PHE is becoming the National Institute for Health Protection and will "start work immediately" to "advance the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic", said the health secretary.

The decision to appoint Baroness Harding to the interim role has been heavily criticised, with health experts and opposition MPs questioning her credentials.

Under her leadership, the NHS Test and Trace programme has consistently failed to reach thousands of people potentially carrying coronavirus.

Since its inception, the body - which aims to instruct self-isolation for people who may have been in close contact with the virus - has been unable to reach around 18.5% (48,625) of close contacts.

The system - which has been blighted with failings since it was set up, including its abandoned app - has often been described by opponents as not good enough and ministers have admitted it needs improving.

Watch Matt Hancock's public health announcement in full:

Despite her lack of success with Test and Trace, the former chief executive of TalkTalk has been asked by the government to "strengthen public health in the UK" while in her new role.

Many on social media criticised her appointment, saying it showed nepotism within the Tory party.

Baroness Harding was given a seat in the House of Lords in 2014 by her friend and then-PM David Cameron and is married to Tory MP John Penrose.

Liberal Democrat leadership contender Layla Moran said her appointment was "appalling" and said it is "undermining the reputation of this new agency before it has even been launched".

From today, Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace will merge but the National Institute for Health Protection will not be formalised until spring 2021.

Baroness Harding said the changes are "designed to strengthen our response, and to radically ramp up our fight against this disease, whilst also protecting PHE’s essential work beyond COVID that is so important for the nation’s health".

Health Secretary Hancock said Ms Harding would "will establish the NIHP and undertake the global search for its future leadership".

“I have no doubt that under Baroness Harding we will found the NIHP as a thriving, mission-driven organisation.

“We have a common mission, the greatest mission of any of our working lives, and we have no time to lose in building the institution of the future.”

Mr Hancock said he had “every confidence” that the new organisation will be “world-renowned”.

The responsibilities of the NIHP will include:

NIHP Local Health Protection Teams to deal with infections and other threats

Support and resources for local authorities to manage local outbreaks;

The Covid-19 Testing Programme

Contact tracing

The Joint Biosecurity Centre

Emergency response and preparedness to deal with the most severe incidents at national and local level

Research and reference laboratories and associated services

Specialist epidemiology and surveillance of all infectious diseases

The Centre for Radiation, Chemical and Environmental Hazards

Global health security

Providing specialistic scientific advice on immunisation and countermeasures.

Duncan Selbie, the outgoing PHE Chief Executive, will be taking on a role as a senior advisor to the Department of Health and Social Care on global and public health.