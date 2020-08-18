How do I submit a photo?

Email: You can send your photos by email to itvweather@itv.com

Tag us on Twitter and Instagram: @ITVWeather or use the hashtag #itvweather

Sunset over the wheat in Linton, Cambridgeshire Credit: Karl Tabram
The valley fog soon burning off in the summer sunshine in St Johns, Lake District Credit: John Gravett
Funnel cloud spotted over Saddle Tor, Devon, during the August Thunderstorms Credit: Ben King
The high cirrus cloud catching the sunrise over Wakefield, Yorkshire Credit: Sue Billcliffe
Red squirrel capturing the weather?! Near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales Credit: Stephen Abbott
Sunset off the coast from Weston Super Mere, Somerset Credit: Tiz York
Sunset over Acle, Norfolk on the 17th August 2020 Credit: Trevor Preece
Derwent Water in the Lake District with the clouds shrouding the hills Credit: Christine Duff
Beautiful crepuscular rays taken in Ferrybridge in West Yorkshire Credit: @Beaverdb on Twitter
Claton Pier during a Thunderstorm on 16th August 2020 Credit: @JonAllard5 on Twitter
The stunning altocumulus Lenticular cloud seen over Farndale in the North York Moors Credit: @Farndalephotos on Twitter
Honeybag Tor, Dartmoor Devon Credit: Simon Torr
River Waveney, Suffolk at Sunrise on 18th August 2020 Credit: @TintininEssex on Twitter
Sunrise over looking the North Sea in Cleethorpe, North East Lincolnshire Credit: Danny Hands
A hare pops up on a misty morning during the August 2020 heatwave in Harleston, Norfolk Credit: Edward Russell
A puffin taking flight in Farne Island, off the coast of Northumberland Credit: Alan Armstrong

Tips for taking weather pictures

  • When taking a picture to be used on one of our weather forecasts, don't forget to make them landscape - rather than portrait - as this fits the screen better;

  • Also, remember that the weather presenters stand on the left-hand side of the screen, so worth taking note of this when trying to capture that perfect picture to send into us;

  • It's also great if you can tell us where the picture was taken and the name you would like us to credit the picture with.

  • By sending your pictures to us, you agree for us to use them in our weather forecasts to be broadcast on television and online (though the copyright will remain with you at all times, and you will be credited)