A number of car crashes on a Berlin highway was part of an Islamic extremist attack, German prosecutors have said.

Six people in total were injured, three severely, when a 30-year-old Iraqi man allegedly drove into several vehicles along different parts of a busy highway in the German capital.

Prosecutors told the German news agency dpa: “According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack.”

There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, dpa reported.

Tuesday evening's crashes have led to a complete closure of one of the city’s main traffic highways.

Local media reported that the man later stopped on the highway and put a box on the roof of his car claiming it had explosives inside. Specialists opened the box and found only tools.

The man was detained by police, media reported.

Several media also reported that the man shouted “allahu akbar” or “God is great” as he got out of his blue Opel car.

The incident led to long traffic jams Tuesday evening. Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

German news agency dpa reports that Berlin authorities are investigating whether the crashes were committed intentionally.

Specialists opened the box and found only tools. The man was detained by police, media reported. Police and prosecutors would not confirm the reports on Wednesday morning. The incident led to long traffic jams on Tuesday evening.

Some 300 people were stuck on the highway for hours and were getting support from the German Red Cross, the Berlin fire department tweeted Tuesday night.

Download the ITV News app for the latest UK and world stories, plus the news where you live