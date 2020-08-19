A member of the board at Scotland's biggest ballet school has resigned after it emerged he had been in a relationship with a 17-year old-student.

ITV News has decided not to name this individual.

There is no suggestion of grooming in this case and he was not her teacher at Ballet West.

A Ballet West spokesperson told us: "We were asked by parents if any board member had had a relationship with a student at the school.

"We quickly established that a board member, who was invited on to the board in 2012 as a young ballet representative aged 22, had a relationship with a 17-year-old-student at that time.

"He was 22 years old and the girl was his girlfriend. He was not a student at Ballet West nor an employee," the statement continues.

"The relationship was known to her parents and more widely. The young man resigned from the board because he felt that, at this time, it would be in the best interests of the school.

"We informed parents immediately of this issue."

This development follows ITV News' investigation into the vice-principal of Scotland’s biggest ballet school which uncovered multiple allegations sexual grooming and bullying.

We spoke to more than 60 women with allegations against Jonathan Barton.

As a result, the 38-year old-ballet teacher resigned from Ballet West.

The school principal, Gillian Barton - who is Jonathan’s mother, has been suspended after allegations she failed to deal with complaints against her son properly.

Police also gave an update on their investigation which follows our reports on Jonathan Barton and Ballet West.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police have now received a number of reports which will be thoroughly investigated."Police Scotland is committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts and treat all reports of sexual abuse with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity.

"Anyone wishing to report any kind of sexual offence should call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."