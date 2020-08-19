Oldham is facing being placed under a full-scale lockdown if its coronavirus cases don't fall, the health secretary has suggested.

The north-west town is the UK's new coronavirus hotspot, according to the latest data from the NHS, and last week it narrowly avoided following Leicester in being placed under strict lockdown.

Oldham is among several northern local authorities which are currently under tighter restrictions compared with the rest of the country, however most of those regions have managed to reduce their Covid-19 infection rate.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of Greater Manchester, recently told the Sunday Mirror that "cases are flattening" in most local authorities there, "with one exception, Oldham".

Speaking to ITV News, Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to rule out a full lockdown for the town, which would include a closure of some non-essential businesses.

Currently in Oldham, and many other northern regions, people are advised not to meet with people they do not live with in any setting except public outdoor places, unless a support bubble has been formed.

Mr Hancock said the government is "working very closely, day in, day out, with Oldham, which is the area, within Greater Manchester, that's got the biggest challenge, the biggest problem".

Asked if he can rule out a full-scale lockdown in the town, Mr Hancock said: "No, we don't rule anything out of that kind, in Oldham or anywhere else in the country."

He said the government will "do whatever is necessary to make sure that we keep this virus under control".

"If you look at Leicester, where we brought in a local lockdown, a few weeks ago, yesterday we were able to announce that we've lifted most of those measures because the virus is now under control in Leicester."

"These local lockdowns work," he said, adding how Oldham will now receive "extra support" and he hopes that will "bring down the case rate there".

The health secretary said an expansion of the ONS Covid infection survey will "allow us to further narrow down the areas potentially affected by local outbreaks and continue our fight to curb the spread ahead of winter".

The Infection Survey will be expanded from regularly testing 28,000 people per fortnight in England to 150,000 by October, the health secretary said.

The expanded study will provide extensive, weekly data on the spread of infection, supporting rapid testing and diagnosis of COVID-19 both nationally and in areas of concern.

The ONS will prioritise ramping up of testing in the north west of England.

Letters have been sent out to tens of thousands of homes inviting new participants to take part in the survey.

Mr Hancock said “I urge anyone who is able to take part in this study to do so – you will be playing a vital role in the fight against the virus.

"The data and insight gathered will help inform our national, regional and local responses to the pandemic, allowing this nation to get back to the things we love doing.”