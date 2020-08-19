Manchester Arena bomb plotter Hashem Abedi has refused to attend his sentence hearing to face the families of the victims.

The 23-year-old is being sentenced for 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder encompassing the survivors, and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life following his conviction by jurors in March.

His older brother, Salman, 22 at the time of the atrocity on May 22 2017, died in the attack.

Abedi's two-day sentencing has begun at the Old Bailey, but having sacked his defence team part-way through the trial, he effectively withdrew from the case by refusing to leave prison.

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, said Abedi was in the court building but was refusing to attend court.

He remains legally unrepresented, the judge said.

Addressing prosecutor Duncan Penny QC, the judge said: “Generally for trial – albeit this is a sentencing hearing – the court is prohibited from proceeding if the defendant is absent from the court, unless the defendant has waived his right to attend.

“I have required in this case Hashem Abedi to be brought to Central Criminal Court. That is what I have done.

“You will also no doubt be aware that the court has no legal right to direct a prison officer to use force to compel a prisoner to attend court.

“My understanding is that having been brought to this building, Hashem Abedi has refused to come into the court room.

“That is a matter for HM Probation Service rather than myself. Force cannot be used.”

The court heard Abedi would have been eligible for a whole-life sentence had he been over the age of 21 at the time of the Manchester Arena bombing.

Speaking in front of families of the victims, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told the Old Bailey: “The reality is if the accused had been over the age of 21, as was his brother who died in the incident, it would have been the prosecution submissions this was a case where a whole-life order was (appropriate).”

He said it was not a matter for the courts but a “matter for Parliament who pass legislation which prevents the court of making a whole-life order in the circumstances of this case”.