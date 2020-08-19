Video report by ITV News Reporter Chloe Keedy

Six-year-old Arat Hosseini’s football skills have seen him dubbed ‘Mini Messi', thanks to his viral videos.

The kid from Liverpool already has 4.5m Instagram followers mesmerised by his dribbling and overhead kicks.

Even his hero, Barcelona star Lionel Messi, has been impressed by his qualities, commenting on one of his posts.

Arat, who can already do 4,000 kick ups, hopes he will one day play for Spanish giants Barcelona.

For now, he trains twice a week with the club on his doorstep, who just happen to be Premier League champions Liverpool.

The world is at Arat Hosseini’s feet, so remember the name.