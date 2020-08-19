Pizza Express has announced plans to close 73 of its restaurants across the UK.

The proposed closures, which aim to reduce the chain’s costs via a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), could result in 1,100 job losses.

The pizza chain said earnings had been declining across the Pizza Express estate for the last three years.

The following restaurants have been earmarked for closure:

  • Aberdeen, Belmont St

  • Aylesbury

  • Barnstaple, Three Tuns

  • Biggleswade

  • Billericay

  • Birmingham, Corporation St

  • Birmingham, Mailbox

  • Bournemouth, Post Office Rd

  • Bramhall

  • Bristol, Berkeley Sq

  • Bristol, Regent St

  • Bromsgrove

  • Bruton Place

  • Charlotte St

  • Chippenham

  • Dalton Park

  • Darlington

  • Dudley, Merry Hill

  • Earls Court, Earls Ct Rd

  • Edinburgh, Holyrood

  • Formby

  • Fulham Palace Road

  • Glasgow, Princes Square

  • Glossop

  • Gosforth

  • Grantham

  • Halifax

  • Hampstead

  • Hatch End

  • Hereford

  • Heswall

  • Ipswich, Lloyds Ave

  • Leeds, Crown St

  • Leeds, Horsforth

  • Ludlow

  • Lymington

  • Melton Mowbray

  • Midhurst

  • Milton Keynes, Hub

  • Moseley

  • New Brighton

  • Newcastle

  • Newport, Isle of Wight

  • Newport, South Wales

  • Northallerton

  • Nottingham, Goosegate

  • O2 Finchley

  • Orpington

  • Oxford, Oxford Castle

  • Poole

  • Port Solent

  • Ramsgate

  • Reading, St Mary’s Butts

  • Scarborough

  • Sheffield, Devonshire St

  • Sheffield The Moor

  • Shirley

  • Southport, Old Bank

  • Stafford

  • Staines

  • Stoke

  • Stourbridge

  • Sudbury

  • Torquay

  • Uxbridge

  • Wakefield

  • Walsall

  • Wapping

  • Wardour St

  • Weston-super-Mare

  • Whiteley Village

  • Whitstable

  • Wrexham