A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared at sea has been found dead on a beach near Calais, a French minister has said. Marlene Schiappa, who is in charge of citizenship in France’s government, said the teenager was found on the beach of Sangatte on Tuesday morning. The tragedy comes as migrants making the perilous crossing of the English Channel has been a focus of the UK Government amid a record number of journeys.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who has pledged to make the route “unviable”, said the death is “an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life”. “This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people,” she added. “Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Ms Shiappa also said the death highlighted the need to tackle the smugglers. “Immense sadness: A 16-year-old Sudanese migrant who disappeared in the sea last night was found dead in the beach in Sangatte this morning,” she tweeted.

Clare Moseley, founder of charity Care4Calais, said: “We are absolutely devastated by the unnecessary death of this child.

“We can only imagine the fear he felt and our hearts go out to his family.

“This young boy’s death starkly demonstrates the total failure of our government to do anything to help these children who are in such desperate straits. Their failure to implement the Dubs amendment; their failure to negotiate for family reunion; their failure to do anything for the people here who are simply asking for our help.

“Things need to change. We need a way for people’s asylum claims to be fairly heard without them having to risk their lives. We need this before someone else dies.”