A further 16 people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.

According to the latest government figures, the total UK coronavirus death toll now stands at 41,397.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been at least 16,000 more deaths in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate than government data.

The government update said a further 812 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday.

A total of 321,098 positive tests have now been confirmed in the UK.

England

Of the latest UK reported deaths, 15 occurred in hospitals in England.

According to NHS England figures it brings the total death toll, based on that measure, to 36,757.

Wales

No new deaths among coronavirus patients have been reported in Wales where the death toll remains at 1,589.

Public Health Wales reported 21 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 17,620.

Scotland

One new Covid-19 death has been reported in Scotland bringing the total to 2,492.

Health authorities said the death occurred in April but was not included due to a delay in the lab result being reported into the national system.

Scotland reported 50 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday. There have now been 19,457 confirmed cases.

Northern Ireland

No further deaths with Covid-19 have been reported according to health authorities leaving the total at 559.

Another 34 people in Northern Ireland have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 6,505.