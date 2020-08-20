Video report by ITV News Correspondent Richard Pallot

Four-year-old William Reckless nearly died after being diagnosed with sepsis in January.

His parents originally thought it was a tummy bug picked up from nursery - in the end, William would spend eight days in an induced coma, his sister Georgia at his bedside when he woke.

He was in intensive care for three months and his lower legs and parts of his fingers had to be amputated as a result of the illness.

But just a few months after being discharged, William has learnt to walk again on his new prosthetic limbs.

His grandmother Trish was waiting to catch him as he walked for the first time on his own but her arms were only needed for a hug.

His courage and determination have earned him a new nickname - William the Conqueror.