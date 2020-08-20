The collection box at the church where Sir Paul McCartney and John Lennon played together for the first time is to be auctioned off.

McCartney joined Lennon’s first band The Quarrymen in a session at the hall in St Peter’s Church in Woolton, Liverpool, on July 6 1957. Hours earlier he watched them perform at a village fete in the church field.

The then 15-year-old schoolboy impressed them so much he was invited to join the band, which later evolved into the Beatles.

The hand-made wooden box has stood near the church entrance since 1929 after it was hand-made by a member of the congregation.

Lennon was a member of the church youth club and regularly attended services with his aunt and parental guardian, Mimi Smith.

Beatles fanatics have the chance to buy the box and other items from the church at auction later this month.

Also for sale are four panes of coloured stained glass – in pink, green, orange and blue – from the church hall window and a wooden floor block from the hall.

Proceeds from these lots will go towards church funds for maintenance and upkeep.

Other items available include an autograph book belonging to the cousin of Beatles roadie Mal Evans, which includes signatures from the Fab Four, and a collection of rare photo prints from the famed Abbey Road LP cover shoot given to the previous owner’s mother who lived near photographer Iain Macmillan.

The sale will take place on Saturday August 29.