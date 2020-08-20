Croatia, Austria and Trinidad and Tobago have become the latest country to be added to the UK's 14-day quarantine list after a spike in infections.

Travellers arriving in the UK after 4am on Saturday these countries will have to self-isolate for 14 days, Grant Shapps has said.

At the same time Portugal will be added to the list of destinations where travellers will be exempt from the requirement to quarantine.

A significant increase in Covid-19 infections across Croatia in recent weeks means there has been speculation it would follow France in being removed from the safe travel list.

The number of cases per 100,000 people in Croatia has risen above 20, which is seen as a key benchmark.

The World Health Organization warned the Balkans has "been very much a sub-regional hotspot over the summer period" and the area was a "cause of concern".

Officials said the decision to add the three countries to the quarantine list was based on a “significant change in both the level and pace of confirmed cases”.

The weekly incidence per 100,000 people for Croatia has increased from 10.4 on August 12 to 27.4 on August 19 – a 164% increase.

In Trinidad and Tobago cases have increased over the past four weeks, with a sharp 232% spike in the number of cases per 100,000 people between August 12 and 19.

In Austria, the weekly number of cases per 100,000 of the population has increased from 10.5 on August 13 to 20.3 on August 20, a 93% increase.

In addition to the list of UK countries no longer on the safe travel list, travellers from Switzerland will have to self-isolate at home or another specified address for 14 days on arrival in Scotland from 4am this Saturday.

Last week, France, the Netherlands and Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba were added to the list of countries that required travellers to self-isolate for 14 days on their return.

It was announced last Thursday that anyone arriving from those countries after 4am on Saturday had to quarantine, resulting in many people cutting their trips short and huge demand in flights and ferries.

After relaxing lockdown at the end of June, the UK government published a list of countries with coronavirus rates low enough for them to be considered safe holiday destinations.

The government has repeatedly warned it is prepared to "rapidly" remove countries from that list, meaning any returnees will be subject to a 14-day period of self-isolation.

The safe list has slowly become smaller as countries relaxed their coronavirus restrictions leading to a rise in infections.