Hashem Abedi has been sentenced to a minimum of 55 years in jail for the murder of 22 people in the Manchester Arena bombing.

Abedi refused to attend the courtroom to face his sentencing, as judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, handed him 24 life sentences for organising the Manchester Arena bomb plot and said he "may never be released."

The 23-year-old who was born and raised in Manchester, was accused of showing “contempt” to the families of those he and his suicide bomber brother Salman Abedi killed more than three years earlier by not coming into the dock.

Sentencing him on Thursday afternoon, the judge said: “Although Salman Abedi was directly responsible, it was clear the defendant took an integral part in the planning.”

He added: “The motivation for them was to advance the ideology of Islamism, a matter distinct to and abhorrent to the vast majority for those who follow the Islamic faith.

“The defendant and his brother were equally culpable for the deaths and injuries caused.

“The stark reality is that these were atrocious crimes, large in their scale, deadly in their intent, and appalling in their consequences.

“The despair and desolation of the bereaved families has been palpable.”

Abedi, of Fallowfield in south Manchester, was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

Some families in court gasped as the sentence was passed.

Before sentencing, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker paid tribute to the families of the victims who had to re-live "the circumstances surrounding those events and the death and injuries", which he added would have been "extraordinary painful."

"I would like to pay tribute to the tremendous dignity and courage of all those who have attended throughout the trial and in this sentencing hearing during this very difficult time," Mr Baker said.

Abedi's older brother, Salman, 22 at the time of the atrocity on May 22 2017, died in the attack.

More follows...