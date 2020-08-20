The government's rough sleeping adviser has unexpectedly stepped down as the country teeters on the brink of what charities are calling a potential homelessness crisis.

Dame Louise Casey, who was appointed to lead the rough sleeping taskforce in May, told housing groups on Wednesday she will be stepping back from the role.

With the ban on evictions due to end next week, potentially putting hundreds of thousands of renters at risk of losing their homes, ministers have been urged against a "leadership vacuum".

Homelessness charity Crisis said it was concerned by the news, which comes as the economic fall-out of the coronavirus pandemic starts to bite.

Chief executive Jon Sparkes said Dame Louise had made "extraordinary progress", adding: "We urge minsters not to leave a leadership vacuum.

"With the economic impact of the pandemic pushing more people into homelessness, we must redouble our efforts, otherwise we risk rates of rough sleeping rising with all the human misery this entails."

Thousands of homeless people, including rough sleepers, were rapidly brought in to safe accommodation at the start of the Covid-19 outbreak as part of the government's Everyone In initiative.

It is understood the taskforce will continue but it is not clear whether a successor will be appointed to lead it.

Discussions about what future advice and support Dame Louise can offer the government are ongoing.

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick said: "I would like to thank Dame Louise for her contribution at such a challenging time, which has led to so many rough sleepers being helped off the streets and kept safe from coronavirus.

"Her work leading the rough sleeping taskforce will ensure as many people as possible who have been brought in do not return to sleeping rough.

"Our plans for longer-term accommodation - 3,300 homes this year alone - and tailored support - backed by half a billion pounds of funding this year and next- will help us to meet our commitment to end rough sleeping once and for all."

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour's shadow housing secretary, said the departure of Dame Louise "raises serious questions about the government's strategy on rough sleeping".

She added: "This chaotic government has no plan to avoid a self-made homelessness crisis this winter.

"They need to extend the ban on evictions and come forward with a credible plan to keep their promise that no renter will lose their home because of coronavirus."