Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has been 'poisoned' and is in intensive care, his spokeswoman said.

The 44-year-old critic of Russia's President Vladimir Putin felt unwell on a flight back to Moscow from Siberia, according to Kira Yarmysh.

She tweeted: “The plane made an emergency landing in Omsk. Alexei has a toxic poisoning.”

Mr Navalny is unconscious and was placed on a ventilator in an intensive care unit.

According to Ms Yarmysh, he must have consumed something from the tea he drank on Thursday morning.

“Doctors are saying the toxin was absorbed quicker with hot liquid,” she said, adding that Mr Navalny’s team called police to the hospital.

Navalny is the most prominent member of Russia's opposition. In 2018, he campaigned to run against Putin, but was eventually barred from entering the race.

Like several other opposition voices in Russia, Navalny has been detained by law enforcement and harassed by pro-Kremlin groups on numerous occasions.

Footage circulating on social media shows Navalny being transported into an ambulance by emergency workers.

Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption has been exposing fraudulent conduct by government officials, but was forced to shut down last month after a financially devastating lawsuit.

Vyacheslav Gimadi, a lawyer with Navalny’s foundation, said the team has called for Russia’s Investigative Committee to open a criminal probe.

“There is no doubt that Navalny was poisoned because of his political stance and activity,” Gimadi tweeted on Thursday.