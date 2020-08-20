Pop superstar Taylor Swift has donated £23,000 to help a young student living in London pursue her dream of attending university.

Vitoria Mario is fundraising to take up her place at the University of Warwick after she was awarded two A*s and an A in her A-levels.

On her Go Fund Me page, the aspiring mathematician says she may not be able to afford to go, but Ms Swift's donation has helped her reach her fundraising goal.

Alongside the donation for £23,373, Ms Swift wrote: 'Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality.

"I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."

Ms Mario, who describes herself as "a young Black 18-year old-with a dream," said her family cannot afford to support her and she needs the help to pay for accommodation, a laptop, textbooks and general living costs.

"Though my story is not unique, my dream of becoming a mathematician is not only a chance at social mobility for my family and I, but to inspire people who have been in similar positions to aspire to be the best version of themselves and strive for their dreams despite gender/racial inequality, immigration issues and financial barriers," the 18-year-old wrote.

Ms Mario added that she has always been "studious" and was unable to speak English when she moved to the UK in 2016.

Ms Mario, who lives in Tottenham, north London, said her father has died and her mother lives in Portugal.

"Moving away from her was a challenge but it was a sacrifice worth being made in my family’s eyes," she added.