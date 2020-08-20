Oldham appears to be the UK's coronavirus hotspot as it sits at the top of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 17, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 18-20) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

The news Oldham remains top of the list follows warnings from its council leader that the town is facing "very real threat" of a full-scale lockdown.

For days the council has been warning its citizens to follow its guidance to avoid being placed under a full lockdown.

An update on the town's status is expected tomorrow.

Earlier this week Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned Oldham is posing the "biggest challenge" among Greater Manchester areas.

Most local authorities in the top 10 are in the north of England, and many are currently subject to increased social restrictions.

Here are the local authorities with the top coronavirus rates per 100,000: