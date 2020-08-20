A further six people in the UK have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, including a previously healthy 33-year-old with no known health conditions.

According to Thursday's government data release, the total UK coronavirus death toll now stands at 41,403.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have been at least 16,000 more deaths - that government figures suggest - in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

A further 1,182 confirmed cases of coronavirus had been recorded in the UK as of 9am on Wednesday - bringing the total to 322,280.

It comes as Scotland reported the highest daily rise in cases for nearly three months.

Of the latest UK-wide reported deaths, all took place in England according to government data.

NHS England reported that five of the deaths occurred in hospitals in England, bringing the total death toll on that measure to 29,485.

The patients were aged between 33 and 86, the health authority said - all had known underlying health conditions except the 33-year-old.

Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland reported no new coronavirus deaths on Thursday.