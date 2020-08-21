The Attorney General Suella Braverman has referred the sentences of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers Henry Long, Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

Bowers and Cole, both 18, have, incidentally, have already lodged applications with the Court of Appeal seeking permission to challenge their convictions and their 13-year sentences for manslaughter.

Long, who was jailed for 16 years for his part in the killing, has not appealed his sentence.

They were jailed for killing Pc Harper as they fled the scene of a quad bike theft in Berkshire in August last year.

Msr Braverman said: “This was a horrific crime which resulted in the death of a much-respected police officer while he was on-duty, protecting his community.

“Having personally considered the details of this shocking case, I have decided to refer the sentences of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers to the Court of Appeal.

“Attacks made against emergency workers will not be tolerated and offenders should be punished with the greatest severity for such heinous crimes.”

Pc Harper's family have started a campaign to jail for life those who kill police officers or other emergency workers.

Pc Harper’s mother Debbie Adlam told the PA news agency: “I’m pleased to see that the Attorney General Suella Braverman has taken the important step of referring the sentences to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.

“My family and I know that the whole nation stands with us in outrage at the sentences handed down to my son’s killers.

“We can only hope that a fairer outcome is reached by the Court of Appeal to deliver the justice that Andrew deserves.

“As a family we will not stop campaigning until our blue light heroes are safer as they step out each and every day to protect us as a society.”

Pc Harper's widow Lissie Harper previously said: “Our justice system is broken. And we need Harper’s Law to help fix it.

“I have witnessed first-hand the lenient and insufficient way in which the justice system deals with criminals who take the lives of our emergency workers.

“Sadly nothing I do will bring Andrew back – but I know he would be proud of me for seeking to bring about a law change, which will hopefully act as a deterrent to anyone considering doing to one of his fellow emergency service workers the terrible thing that happened to him.

“Harper’s Law will ensure those that commit these offences aren’t out again on the streets in a matter of weeks while the families of the victims suffer their own life sentences. That would be far more just.”