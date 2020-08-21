Btec students will receive their results by the end of next week, the exam board has announced - following delays due to 'unfairness' concerns.

Hundreds of thousands of BTec students were informed less than 24 hours before their grades were due out that there would be a delay following a last-minute U-turn on grading.

Exam board Pearson wrote to education leaders expressing concerns about "unfairness" in the system in light of the government's similar 11th hour U-turn on A-level grades last week.

Pearson said that it has now written to colleges to confirm that eligible results will now be available by August 28.

A statement from Pearson said: “We know this has caused frustration and additional uncertainty for students, and we are truly sorry.

“No grades will go down as part of this review.”

Pearson's Senior Vice President Cindy Rampersaud said the decision was taken to delay BTec results in order to "ensure fair outcomes for BTEC students in relation to A-Levels and GCSEs and that no BTEC student is disadvantaged".

On Wednesday, schools and colleges received an email advising their student's BTEC grades would be "reviewed and where appropriate, regraded".

Pearson said it would work "urgently" to get the grades out to young people, but did not but a timescale at the time as to when that might happen.