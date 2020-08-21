New lockdown measures have been put in place in Oldham, Blackburn and parts of Pendle, coming into effect at midnight on Saturday.
People are being discouraged from socialising but restaurants and pubs will remain open.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "Working with local leaders we agreed further action in Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn.
"It is vital that everyone in these areas follow the advice of their councils, and abide by their local rules carefully."
Here is what you can and cannot do in Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn:
Local residents cannot socialise with anyone outside of their household
People are still permitted to shop, go to work and attend childcare services
People are advised against using public transport expect for essential travel
No more than 20 people can attend weddings, civil partnerships or funerals and this should be limited to close family
Restaurants should not permit walk-ins and only allows those who have reserved to dine with a maximum of six to a table
