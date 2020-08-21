With the US election just a few months away, Democrats are rallying support for presidential nominee Joe Biden.

But this year’s Democratic National Convention looked a bit different.

There were no balloons or groups of people dancing to the Macarena.

Instead the annual get together was mostly virtual, with supporters participating in online discussions and sharing pre-recorded speeches.Here are the moments you might have missed from the four-day event.

The Obama’s led the Trump attacks

The Obamas were diplomatic when Donald Trump first arrived in the White House.But the couple didn’t hold back with their criticisms of the current presidency this time.President Obama said warned that American democracy was in danger and claimed President Trump hasn't been taking the job seriously.While Michelle Obama, who is famous for saying "When they go low, we go high," also had a lot to say.In a pre-recorded video, the former First Lady said: "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. "He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job but he is clearly in over his head."

Douze Points for the presidential nominee

Joe Biden was formally nominated as the Democrat's presidential candidate via an interesting Eurovision style roll call.Ordinarily the state delegates would announce their votes from the convention floor but those from as far as the U.S Virgin Islands did so in short videos.One state that received a lot of attention was Rhode Island, where representative Joseph McNamara declared them the "Comeback Calamari State".The Ocean State, as it's also known as, has struggled with its fishing industry over the years.

Star power

The event wasn’t short of entertainment.Celebrities turned out in support of the new nominee.From one Vice-President to another, actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus poked fun at Mike Pence’s surname and a mix of other famous faces hosted speeches each evening. And the DNC kicked off with five of Biden’s grandchildren leading the Pledge of Allegiance and a virtual choir performance of the national anthem.Grammy award winning singers Billie Eilish and John Legend also made appearances, singing their support.

Senator Kamala Harris marks her historic appointment

Senator Kamala Harris made history becoming the first Black woman to be nominated as Vice-President on a major-party ticket.In a powerful acceptance speech about family and her mixed heritage, the Californian senator said: “My mother instilled in my sister, Maya, and me the values that would chart the course of our lives."She raised us to be proud, strong Black women and she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage."The VP hopeful also revealed that her children call her “momala” which, if you have struggled to pronounce her name, rhymes with Kamala.

Biden brings it home

Joe Biden closed the four-day event with his acceptance speech.Where he compared the current period of American history as being in the dark and promised to bring hope and light if elected. The former Vice-President said: "Love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear and light is more powerful than dark."This is our moment, this is our mission. "May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here to night as love and hope and light, join in the battle for the soul of the nation."A crowd of people welcomed his remarks from their cars outside of the Chase Center in Delaware, where Biden was speaking.In his touching speech he also paid tribute to his son Beau who died in 2015.

What’s next on the election calendar?

The Democrats might be clearing up the virtual confetti for another year but there’s much more to come before Election Day on 3 November.The Republican Party are meeting for their National Convention next week and it is expected to be held in a similar fashion to the Democrats but with more in-person events.Look out for the Trump family who will make an appearance at the nationwide event before next month's presidential debates.