A 15-year-old girl has died after rescue services were called to reports that she was in a river in Cardiff.

South Wales Police said they were called at 5.20pm to the river in Ball Lane, Llanrumney, in the east of the city.

Officers attended with other emergency services and a police helicopter.

A spokesperson said: "At about 6.40pm a 15-year-old girl was located and despite the best efforts of emergency services she sadly passed away".