Sporting venues around the world have been filled with cardboard cutouts and cuddly toys to make up for the lack of spectators.

For one bear, however, the joy of watching baseball was rudely interrupted by a foul ball at Oakland from Ketel Marte, a shot Yogi Berra would not have been proud, which struck the ginormous stuffed toy between the eyes, as it did not see it coming.

Some would have found the pain unbearable but not this hero who was still smiling after regaining composure following the shock.

No one went to check if the bear was OK but the Oakland A's did say it would be allowed to keep the ball as a memento from the win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.