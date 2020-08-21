People in Oldham, Blackburn and parts of Pendle will be told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household from midnight on Saturday to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While preventing businesses from closing, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the measures mean social activities indoors and outdoors can only be shared by people who live in the same home.

Residents will also be told to avoid using public transport except for essential travel.

The DHSC also said measures will be relaxed in Wigan, Rossendale and Darwen, while Birmingham is added to a watch list as an “area of enhanced support” and Northampton becomes an “area of intervention”.

Oldham will not go into a full local lockdown, the town’s council leader has said.

Councillor Sean Fielding said that some restrictions would be introduced however.

It follows speculation this week that the town could have followed Leicester in being locked down.

Mr Fielding tweeted: “We have reached agreement with the Government that Oldham will not go into full local economic lockdown.

“Some additional restrictions will be introduced, however.”

Pubs, restaurants, workplaces and childcare facilities will all be allowed to remain open in the impact areas.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said: “To prevent a second peak and keep Covid-19 under control, we need robust, targeted intervention where we see a spike in cases. The only way we can keep on top of this deadly virus is through decisive action led by the people who know their areas best, wherever possible through consensus with a local area.

“Working with local leaders we agreed further action Oldham, Pendle and Blackburn. It is vital that everyone in these areas follow the advice of their councils, and abide by their local rules carefully.

“Our approach is to make the action we take as targeted as possible, with the maximum possible local consensus. To do that we are introducing a new process to increase engagement between local leaders, both councils and MPs, with the aim of taking as targeted action as possible.

"This will allow local councils to focus resources onto the wards which need more targeted intervention in order to drive infection rates down, and gives local people a stronger voice at the table.

“Remember - if you get any symptoms you can get a free test, and you must isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to.”

In Northampton there has been a spike in cases which is almost solely linked to the workforce at the Greencore Factory where nearly 300 workers have tested positive.

The factory will close voluntarily from Friday, with employees and their direct households will be required to isolate at home for two weeks.