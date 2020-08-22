A teenager has died after a speedboat collided with a buoy near Southampton.

Twelve people who had been travelling in the rigid inflatable boat (RIB) were taken to hospital following the accident in Southampton Water, near Netley, at 10.10am on Saturday.

A 15-year-old girl was pronounced dead in hospital, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The force said it is now working with the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch to establish what happened.

It said the victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

A police statement said: "We are working alongside the Coastguard and Marine Accident Investigation Branch following a collision between a RIB and a buoy in Southampton Water, near Netley, at around 10.10am this morning (August 22)."

"Twelve people who were on board were subsequently taken to hospital."

"Sadly, one of the passengers, a 15-year-old girl, was pronounced dead in hospital."

"The girl’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from Hampshire Constabulary."

Anyone with any information about the incident or may have captured footage of it is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 554.