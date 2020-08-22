Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has been pictured leaving a Greek court after spending his second night behind bars.

The England footballer was arrested on Thursday following accusations of an altercation with a police officer on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-year-old wore a face mask, baseball cap and blue short sleeved shirt as he made his way down the court stairs, and he was then driven away in a car.

In a statement on Friday, Greek police said: “Three foreigners, aged 27, 28 and 29, were arrested in Mykonos by police officers of the Mykonos police department.

“Patrolling police officers in the area of ​​Mykonos intervened and normalised a dispute between citizens, however, three foreigners involved in the incident turned against them, insulting and hitting a police officer with fists.

“The three foreigners were taken to the Mykonos Police Station, where upon their arrival they strongly resisted, pushing and beating three police officers.

“One of the detainees then tried to offer money so that the trial against them would not be completed. The arrested (men) were taken to the Syros Prosecutor’s Office.”

Maguire had been on holiday in Mykonos following Manchester United's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League last Sunday.

Manchester United said it was aware of the incident and that Maguire was "fully cooperating with the Greek authorities".

They said: "The club is aware of an alleged incident involving Harry Maguire in Mykonos last night.

"Contact has been made with Harry, and he is fully co-operating with the Greek authorities.

"At this time we will be making no further comment."