Police have announced a U-turn on a ban which would have banned fans wearing Paris Saint-Germain shirts in Marseille on Sunday.

PSG, who have a bitter domestic rivalry with Olympique Marseille, take on Bayern Munich in tomorrow’s Champions League final.

Clothing displaying the colours of PSG was even off-limits as part of the ban.

However the ruling has been rescinded after widespread criticism.

Clashes between supporters broke out in Marseille following PSG’s semi-final 3-0 win over German side RB Leipzig - which prompted French police to issue the ban.

Hundreds of Marseille fans sang anti-PSG songs and detonated firecrackers.

Local authorities said in statement: “The sole purpose of this decree was to protect Parisian supporters, and in no way aimed to restrict freedom of movement.

“Faced with the incomprehension that came with this decree, the prefect of police has today decided to repeal it.

“On Sunday, there will be forces or order deployed around the area of the Old Port and they will be particularly vigilant to stop any action that may result in trouble, without exception.”

Marseille are the only French side to ever win the Europe’s premier club competition.

PSG could add themselves to that list if they beat Bayern Munich in Lisbon.