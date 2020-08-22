Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Jack Sherman has passed away aged 64, the rock band has announced.

In an Instagram post, the group said: "We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed. Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

"He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform."

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Sherman played on the band's debut self-titled album and also contributed to their albums Freaky Styley, Mother's Milk and The Abbey Road EP.

Back in 2012, Sherman criticised former bandmates when he was not invited to attend Red Hot Chili Peppers’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Sherman said he, along with another former Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmember Dave Navarro, were left out for "political reasons".

Speaking to Billboard at the time, Sherman said: "It’s a politically correct way of omitting Dave Navarro and I for whatever reasons they have – that are probably the band’s and not the Hall [of Fame]. It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on, and be excluded.”