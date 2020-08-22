A further 18 people in the UK have died after contracting coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the government.

The latest reported deaths from hospitals, care homes and the wider community, brings the UK death toll to 41,423.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Government also said that as of 9am on Saturday, there had been a further 1,288 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. Overall, 324,601 cases have been confirmed.

England

Six out of the total UK deaths were those who tested positive for coronavirus in hospitals in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals to 29,496, NHS England said on Saturday.

The patients were aged between 79 and 93, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Another four deaths were reported with no positive Covid-19 test result.

Scotland

There were no reported deaths in Scotland, but there were 123 new confirmed cases of Covid-19; this is 1.5% of newly tested individuals.