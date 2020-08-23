Thousands of protesters have taken to the streets in Belarus to call for the resignation of the country's president, Alexander Lukashenko, following his win in a disputed election.

Demonstrators of all ages descend on the capital, Minsk, on Sunday, calling for an end to Mr Lukashenko's 26 years in power.

The "last dictator of Europe", as the 65-year-old is known, claimed to have won 80% of the vote in an election on August 9.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya fled to neighbouring Lithuania in the wake of the poll which has been marred by widespread accusations of rigging and violence against protesters.

Four people are reported to have died.

Belarus has been rocked by anti-Lukashenko protests in the wake of the vote, but there have also been rallies in support of the president.

On Sunday, protesters took to Independence Square carrying red and white flags or white flowers, and chanting anti-government slogans, all the while being watched by riot police.

Last Sunday a huge demonstration of several hundred thousand people in Minsk galvanised the opposition, but it appears Mr Lukashenko is determined to avoid a repeat.

The large-scale deployment on Belarusian security forces, following instructions from the president to "crush" the protests, has seen protests scaled down this week and demonstrators backing off without a fight.

Also on Sunday, at least 30,000 people, including Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, are expected to take part in the formation of a human chain from the capital Vilnius to the Belarus border.

The initiative is intended to highlight the sense of community between the people of both countries.

Reports suggest that people in Belarus are planning a similar event.