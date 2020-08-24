ITV News can reveal that Britain's top women's coach has been the subject of a number of complaints from gymnasts covering several decades.

We understand that at least two cases involving Amanda Reddin, who is due to lead Team GB’s women to the Tokyo Olympics next year, are still under investigation.

Complaints against Mrs Reddin have only come to light after a former gymnast was told by the governing body that her historical allegations against the national head coach, submitted earlier this year, had not been upheld.

Those claims related to a four year period in the mid to late 1980s, starting when the gymnast was 9-years-old and Mrs Reddin was a coach at the Brighton Gymnastics Club.

In a detailed letter responding to various allegations of fat-shaming, slapping and shouting, British Gymnastics said: "It was not possible to substantiate the allegations based on the time passed."

It also stated that: "It was important to note that there are no other current complaints regarding Amanda Reddin."

But at the time the response was written, ITV News understands that was not the case because Mrs Reddin was also part of another far more recent complaint from a very high-profile gymnast.

When asked by ITV News about this, British Gymnastics claimed the response they gave "was accurate".

In a statement the sport governing body said: "We will make no further comments on individual complaints being received. We had previously received a complaint and this was dealt with through our employment process prior to this email response."

Furthermore, ITV News understands that British Gymnastics has received further complaints about Mrs Reddin since the outcome of the historical complaint.

Mrs Reddin turned down an opportunity to be interviewed by ITV News, but in a statement said: "I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint."

"I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes," she added.

She continued: "I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches."

Mrs Reddin, who was awarded an OBE in 2013 for services to sport and is not currently suspended, is scheduled to be in charge of Team GB’s women gymnasts at the delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo.