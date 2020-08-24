Oldham remains the UK's coronavirus hotspot, according to the rolling seven-day rate of new cases for every local authority area in England.

It will come as no surprise that the north west town is at the top of the list, followed by Pendle and Blackburn with Darwen.

On Saturday residents in these areas were told not to socialise with anyone from outside their household, in order to reduce the prevalence of coronavirus there.

The figures, for the seven days to August 21, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent three days (August 22-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

In Oldham, 144 new cases were recorded in the seven days to August 21 – the equivalent of 60.7 per 100,000 people.

This is the highest rate in England, but it is down from 95.3 in the seven days to August 14.

The rate in Pendle is 55.4, down from 87.9, with 51 new cases.

Blackburn with Darwen is third, where the rate has fallen from 88.2 to 51.4, with 77 new cases.

In Leicester the rate continues to fall, down from 58.4 to 46.9, with 166 new cases.

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency and is based on Public Health England data published on August 24 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Here is the list in full: