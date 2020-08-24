A Scottish school is suffering a growing outbreak of Covid-19 after a number of staff and pupils become infected with the deadly virus.

Kingspark School in Dundee was forced to close last week after six adults tested positive for coronavirus, but a further spike was announced on Sunday revealing a number of children had also contracted it, along with more than a dozen staff members.

In total, two pupils and 17 members of staff at the school have now tested positive for Covid-19.

Three community contacts have also been infected as part of the outbreak.

Kingspark School is just one of a handful of centres Scotland which have recorded positive cases since Scottish students started returning to schools on August 11.

A single positive case has been linked to the primary 2A class at St Peter and Paul’s School in the city, and a positive case has been linked to Happy Times out-of-school club at Downfield Primary School.

NHS Tayside and Dundee City Council released a statement saying all pupils in the affected school class had been asked to self isolate for 14 days, along with all those who attended the out-of-school club.

Meanwhile, a member of staff and two pupils at High Blantyre Primary School have tested positive for Covid-19.

NHS Lanarkshire said adults and children connected to primary three or primary four had been asked not to attend class.

The outbreaks will be of concerns to parents in England who are just one week away from sending their children back to school, many for the first time in five months.

The spike appears to contradict messaging from the prime minister, who on Monday morning posted a video on Twitter claiming the risk was "very, very, very small" that children would catch the virus while at school.

Boris Johnson conceded that "parents are genuinely still a bit worried about their children contracting coronavirus" but insisted "schools are safe".

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jenny Harries reiterated his message that "younger children they're less likely to get it".

On coronavirus in schools, the PM said "the risks are very, very, very small that they’ll even get it, but then the risk that they’ll suffer from it badly are very, very, very, very small indeed".

Ms Harries said that Covid was generally a "mild disease for children."

"We think that maybe for younger children they're less likely to get it and we know that they are much less likely to be hospitalised and very, very unlikely to die from the disease. So the balance is very much in favour of going to school."

In Dundee, Dr Ellie Hothersall, consultant in public health medicine with NHS Tayside, acknowledged the outbreak "may cause anxiety to some parents and children" but said advice had been issued to keep everyone safe.

The smaller outbreaks at other schools in Dundee were identified following "detailed contact tracing", NHS Tayside said.

Kingspark School is expected to remain closed until at least next week while a deep clean is carried out.

Ahead of the reopening of schools in Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is a moral and educational imperative that we get children back to school as soon as is safely possible."