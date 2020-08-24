Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

Strictly Come Dancing's Len Goodman has urged people to protect themselves with sunscreen after revealing he had an operation to remove skin cancer from his forehead.

He shared a picture of himself on the golf course shortly after the procedure and asked the Melanoma Fund to raise awareness of the disease.

The charity said on Facebook that the TV star asked them to "keep spreading the word" about skin cancer.

"He wanted us to use this image to inspire others to take the issue seriously," it added.

For Golf Pro Jamie Cundy, the image brought it all back.

"Four years ago, that was me," he said. "Working in the UK I would spend most of the day outside not really putting any protection on. I would always when I went on holiday but nothing really in the UK."

His doctor noticed a tiny mole on his arm and he underwent treatment for skin cancer which Mr Cundy said was "very scary".

He added: "It was a huge shock. It was relatively quick for me to get over the actual operation but psychologically it took me longer to get over the fact that I'd got cancer."

Golfers are more at risk of Melanoma which affects more than 16,000 people in the UK every year. More than 2,300 people die of the disease.

But it is also one of the most easily preventable cancers with 86% of all cases estimated to be avoidable.

Len is said to be recovering well from his skin cancer operation and his picture of his bandaged head is hoped to serve as a reminder to wear sunscreen and enjoy the rest of summer safely.