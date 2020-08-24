Tributes have been paid to Justin Townes Earle, the singer-songwriter son of US musician Steve Earle, who has died at the age of 38.

A statement posted on his social media channels said: “It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.

“You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The statement also included a quote from his song Looking For A Place To Land, reading: “I’ve crossed oceans, Fought freezing rain and blowing sand, I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers, Just looking for a place to land.”

Earle, the son of Steve Earle and Carol Ann Hunter, released nine albums beginning with 2007’s Yuma on Bloodshot Records.

His most recent release was 2019’s The Saint Of Lost Causes on New West Records.

A statement from the record label on Twitter said: “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Justin Townes Earle.

“Justin was uniquely talented and we are all devastated with this terrible loss.

“Our hearts are with his family and loved ones at this time. Further details are forthcoming.”

On a post on Twitter, American musician Samantha Crain said: "My friend, Justin Townes Earle, has passed away. Such a tremendous songwriter...he took me on 2 tours and always treated me so kindly....he understood struggle, he understood joy...I saw him at the peaks and valleys of both through the 13 years I knew him...we will miss you JT."

Singer Jason Isbell said he was "so sad for his family tonight," adding the suit he had got married in was bought by Mr Earle.

Author Stephen King wrote: "It appears that Justin Townes Earle has died. I hope it's a hoax but fear it is not. What a loss."

Mr Earle battled addictions from his early teens.

He left behind his wife and young daughter. No cause of death was confirmed.