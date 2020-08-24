Ballet West, a prestigious dance school at the centre of a series of abuse allegations - which was first reported by ITV News - has closed down with immediate effect.

It comes as more than 60 students, staff and parents claimed the school's vice principal Jonathan Barton had groomed teenagers and went on to have sexual relationships with them, with claims going as far back as 2004 and as recently as 2018.

Following the ITV News report Mr Barton resigned from his position but made it clear he refutes all the claims made.

Ballet West, founded in 1991, is a £9,000 a year boarding school located in Taynuilt near the Argyll coast.

In a statement Ballet West said: "The Trustees must today report the saddest news. The Sheriff at Oban Sheriff Court has approved the appointment of a provisional liquidator to Ballet West Ltd."

It later added: "As a Board, we endeavoured to investigate the allegations regarding the Vice Principal and Principal, who is suspended from her post, as fully as possible in the short time available and we have told Police Scotland that we will make all possible information available to them."

"We will also do the same with any regulatory bodies. We wholeheartedly support the police investigation. We are, however, now constrained by these investigations on what we can comment on publicly."

The school added: "We are deeply sorry that any student should have felt that the school had failed them, and we urge anyone who has a complaint to report this to Police Scotland or any relevant body."