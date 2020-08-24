Protests have erupted in the US state of Wisconsin following the police shooting of a black man.

Police officers deployed teargas early on Monday morning in an effort to disperse hundreds of people who took to the streets following the shooting in Kenosha.

A curfew of 7am on Monday was also imposed.

A man was taken to hospital in a serious condition following the shooting by officers at 5pm Sunday as officers were responding to a "domestic incident", the Kenosha Police Department said.

It drew a harsh rebuke from the governor after a video posted on social media appeared to show officers shoot at a black man’s back seven times as he leaned in to a vehicle.

Police did not provide details about what led to the shooting, but said the man - who was identified as Jacob Blake - was transported to a hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.

By late Sunday, fires had broken out along some streets, appearing to damage large trucks, as crowds faced off with law enforcement.

Officers in riot gear stood in lines and SWAT vehicles remained on the streets near city buildings despite the declaration of a curfew until 7am.

In the video posted on social media that appeared to show the shooting from across a street, three officers could be seen shouting and pointing their weapons at the man as he walked around the front of a parked SUV.

As the man opened the driver’s side door and leaned inside, one officer grabbed his shirt from behind and then fired into the vehicle.

Seven shots could be heard on the video, though it was unclear if more than one officer fired.

Governor Tony Evers released a statement condemning the shooting of the man whom he identified as Jacob Blake, saying that "while we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country".

The Wisconsin Department of Justice, which is investigating the shooting, did not release any details about the involved officers except to say they have been placed on administrative leave.

Following the shooting, social media posts showed neighbours gathering in the surrounding streets and hurling comments at police.

Some could be heard chanting "no justice, no peace" while others appeared to throw objects at officers and damage police vehicles.

Later on Sunday, in a scene that mirrored the months of protests over racial injustice around the world that have followed the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police, marchers headed to the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, which authorities mostly blocked off.

Protesters marched along lines of cars honking on their way to the station.

Some police officers were positioned on the roof of the station as people continued toward the building.