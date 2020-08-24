Video report by ITV News Correspondent Sejal Karia

The remains of over 100 monks have been discovered by archaeologists beneath Westminster Abbey.

The Abbey has stood for over 1,000 years and is the site of much of the nation's history and is one of Britain's most recognisable landmarks.

A team of archaeologists discovered the site of the Great Sacristy dating to the 1250s.

It was built during the time of Henry III who wanted to build a bigger and grander monastery at Westminster than his predecessor Edward the Confessor's lavish attempt.

The site has given researchers an opportunity to understand how the clergy who worked at the Abbey during the time lived.

One of the archaeologists noted the site was very well preserved and had hardly been damaged by hundreds of years of construction in London.

The investigation was commissioned by today's keepers of the Abbey who wanted to understand its medieval footprint, before building a new visitors centre.