This week it is the turn of Republicans to showcase their party to American voters with just 10 weeks to go before the presidential election.

This is a hybrid convention - partly based in the city of Charlotte, North Carolina, and partly being conducted virtually.

To its critics, the Republican National Convention is looking like some kind of Kim Jong-un-style Pyongyang rally, and the atmosphere somewhat akin to a cult, not a party gathering in the Western liberal tradition.

Yes, virtually the entire Trump family will be speaking at the convention. Nepotistic? You bet.

Is any criticism of Donald Trump being allowed within the convention hall or within the party? Barely a whisper.

The tone of the event so far has been remarkably sycophantic. Donald Trump is being portrayed not just as America's president deserving of re-election, but as the nation's saviour.

As Vice President Mike Pence declared at the convention, without any sense of irony or embarrassment, Trump's leadership of this president "shone forth" through the pandemic.

He added: "Four more years means more jobs, more support for our troops and our cops. And it will take at least four more years to drain that swamp."

The Democrats last week portrayed this election as a judgement on President Trump's character, and claimed that America's very democracy is at stake.

Mike Pence put it differently, distilling the election themes that the Republican party will keep hammering home: "The economy is on the ballot; law and order are on the ballot; our cherished ideals of freedom and free markets are on the ballot."

So now battle has commenced. Expect the ugliest, most acrimonious election for a generation, with no guarantee that President Trump will accept the outcome if he loses.