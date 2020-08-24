The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen by four bringing the official total to 41,433.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies show there have now been 57,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The government also said that as of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 853 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Overall, 326,614 cases have been confirmed.

England

Three of the UK's deaths were in England, the patients were aged between 73 and 87, and all had known underlying health conditions.

Wales

Public Health Wales said another person has died having tested positive for coronavirus, bringing its total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 1,593.Scotland

Scotland reported no coronavirus deaths on Monday but did say they had seen 66 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland reported no new coronavirus deaths on Monday but did see 119 new cases on Sunday, the highest daily rise in cases since early May.