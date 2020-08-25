Boris Johnson has said pupils in England could be told to wear face coverings in schools, if the scientific advice changes.

The prime minister is so far resisting pressure to adopt advice from the World Health Organization that all children aged 12 and over should wear coverings when social distancing is more difficult.

“On the issue of whether or not to wear masks in some contexts – you know, we’ll look at the the changing medical evidence as we go on.

“If we need to change the advice then of course we will.”

Scotland has not only adopted the WHO guidance on face coverings for secondary school pupils, but has gone further by asking all children aged five and over to wear them on school buses.

The advice for face coverings is intended to reduce the risk of students catching coronavirus.

Asked why he was ignoring World Health Organisation advice that children aged over 12 should wear masks, Boris Johnson said: “The overwhelming priority is to get all pupils into school.

“And I think that the schools, the teachers, they’ve all done a fantastic job of getting ready and the risk to children’s health, the risk to children’s wellbeing from not being in school is far greater than the risk from Covid.

“If there are things we have to do to vary the advice on medical grounds, we will, of course, do that.

“But as the chief medical officer, all our scientific advisers, have said, schools are safe.”

On Monday, a Number 10 spokesperson said the government is “conscious of the fact" that face coverings "would obstruct communication between teachers and pupils".

Reports say the mayor of London is considering whether to defy the government by advising face coverings for teenagers at schools in the capital.

A source told PA that Sadiq Khan is continuing to consult with health experts to ensure that London is following the most up-to-date advice and will do so ahead of children returning to schools.

The wearing of masks could apply to corridors and communal areas, but may not be as necessary in classrooms where it is easier to socially distance.

It is understood that Mr Khan has also asked his team to consult with colleagues in Scotland where schools have been back for two weeks.

Oasis Academy, a chain of 52 schools across the country, has taken matters into its own hands, with its founder ordering all staff and pupils to wear face coverings when they return in September.

Steve Chalke told the BBC face coverings will be considered part of the uniform adding that “we will consult with everyone but this is the way we are going.”

He said the move has been made because “we believe this makes our schools safer than they would otherwise be”, not just for students and staff but also their families.

Mr Chalke, who said it is “all about common sense and taking responsibility”, told the BBC: “There is no such thing as being Covid-safe, just Covid-safer.

“Based on our values and our sense of morality – these are the moves that we are choosing to make.”