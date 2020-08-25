Footballer Harry Maguire has been found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and repeated attempts of bribery by a court in Greece.

The Manchester United captain and England defender was handed a prison sentence of 21 months and 10 days, suspended for three years.

Maguire, who was released from custody over the weekend, was spared custody due to this being his first offence in Greece.

The 27-year-old released a statement after sentencing, confirming he intends to appeal the court decision.

"Following the hearing today, I have instructed my legal team with immediate effect to inform the courts we will be appealing," he said.

“I remain strong and confident regarding our innocence in this matter – if anything myself, family and friends are the victims.”

It appears the defender, who was not present at his trial on the island of Syros, has the support of his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær.

A statement was released by Manchester United, saying there is a "substantial body of evidence refuting the charges" against him.

It said the player "continues to strongly assert his innocence", adding how his defence team was given "minimal time to digest" the evidence against him.

It said the appeal will allow a "full and fair hearing at a later date".

He was earlier included in the latest England squad, despite uncertainty about what happened the night he was arrested on the Greek island of Mykonos.

When including Maguire in his squad, coach Gareth Southgate said he would review his decision if the facts changed.

At a press conference, he said: “I have spoken with Harry, I have the insight to the story which is very different to what is being recorded. You can only make decisions on facts you are aware of.

“If facts or information changes I will have to review that decision, but I have a fantastic relationship with the boy, he has been a fantastic character for us – he has my support at this moment.

“I’m not going to get into hypotheticals of what might happen, but I have got to reserve the right to review if further information becomes available."

The prosecution told the court that when Maguire was taken to a police station, he told officers: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United. I am very rich, I can give you money, I can pay you, please let us go.”