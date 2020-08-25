The trial of Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire is underway in Greece following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos.

Maguire, 27, who was released from custody over the weekend, was not present at the trial on the nearby island of Syros.

After the session started, the court called a recess to consider various procedural issues raised by Maguire’s lawyers.

The England defender and two other unnamed defendants have been charged with assault and swearing in public, and Maguire has also been accused of attempting to bribe a police officer following his arrest.

They are being tried under fast-track procedures which are usually completed in a single session of court unless procedural delays occur.

Maguire became the world's most expensive defender after his £80m move last summer from Leicester.

Along with the rest of Manchester United's squad, he had been given two weeks off - ahead of the club's next competitive fixture in September, when they are due to start their 2020/21 Premier League season against Crystal Palace.

The trial comes on the same day England manager Gareth Southgate names the national squad for the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.