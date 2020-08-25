Video report by ITV News Senior International Correspondent John Irvine

Wherever music is heard, it has the power to entertain, engage and enhance the emotions.It also has the power to bring about change.Now a young rapper in Gaza is hoping his music will be heard around the world to highlight the hardship and injustice felt by Palestinians living under Israeli oppression.Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti is eleven years old - but with wisdom and a way with words, way beyond his years. They call him the Palestinian Eminem.